The CIA Viral Challenge: Find 10 Differences in Pictures

They are two images of the center of a city in which the challenge is to find the 10 differences, but Twitter users exceeded expectations by finding more than 10.

#TuesdayTrivia #DiscovertheCIA Put your observation skills to the test. Can you spot the 10 differences in the photo below? Check back tomorrow to see if you found them all. pic.twitter.com/pKeaAqSLwz — CIA (@CIA) September 8, 2020

The CIA posted its viral challenge last Tuesday on Twitter with the text “Put your observation skills to the test,” and users immediately posted their responses.

“I did it in less than a minute,” one pointed out. Others observed that there are actually at least 12 differences and not 10.

The next day, the Agency published its responses with the encouraging text: “If you found more than 10 differences, you did a good job. Always look for opportunities to learn more. “



