The Church of Scientology is trying tactics related to the accusations against Danny Masterson from the “70s Show, which have already failed twice

After several women accused him of rape a few years ago, Danny Masterson, a graduate of the “70s Show, is now preparing to stand trial. As Masterson’s case progresses, the Church of Scientology is also in litigation over his situation. Four of the actor’s accusers sued the organization for allegedly launching a “vicious campaign of harassment against them” after they made claims to the famous Scientologist Masterson. Now, in the hope of preventing further progress of the case, the church has applied legal tactics that have already been used twice.

Last week, the Church of Scientology filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking that the court apply religious arbitration that would prevent four women from suing her on time. The church has previously tried to use the same legal method, but failed in both the California Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court. CoS argues that the Court of Appeal’s decision should be overturned because his First Amendment rights are being violated:

The Defendants, as a condition of joining the Applicants’ church, have repeatedly and explicitly agreed to religious arbitration of any disputes between them and the Applicants, regardless of when these disputes arose. An agreement to refer disputes to religious arbitration is not abnormal. American courts have long recognized the right of religious institutions to use dispute resolution procedures based on and guided by their fundamental beliefs and scriptures. Secular courts have equated agreements to refer disputes to religious arbitration with agreements calling for secular arbitration, and rejected proposals to discriminate against religious arbitration just because it is religious.

The petition also claims that by its decision, the California Second Court of Appeals sought to “use the First Amendment as a weapon against religious freedom.” According to the church, the First Amendment “requires restrictions applicable only to religious, not secular arbitration agreements.”

In January of this year, the California Court of Appeals ruled that the four accusers, former Scientologists, were not connected with something similar. This happened because each of the plaintiffs has since left the church. The group sued the church (and Danny Masterson) in 2019 and claimed to have been harassed and intimidated by the church after making rape allegations against the sitcom vet. They accused the church of persecuting them and, among other things, threatening them with death.

Danny Masterson came under investigation after he was accused of alleged assaults in 2016 and 2017. The women claimed that the alleged incidents occurred at the star’s home in 2001 and 2003. Masterson was fired from the Netflix ranch in 2017 as a result of the claims and in 2020 he was charged with raping several women. One plaintiff named Jen B. testified during a preliminary hearing in May 2021 and described in detail a meeting with the actor during which he allegedly attacked her and threatened her with a gun. Masterson, 45, has denied the charges.

At the time of this writing, the actor is out on $3.3 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court this fall. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. It remains to be seen how things stand in this situation, as in the case of the Church of Scientology’s latest move. It is currently unclear when SCOTUS may make a decision on this issue.