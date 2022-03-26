The chronology of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake’s relationship…

Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become the main figures on each other’s respective social media pages and on the awards red carpet since they confirmed their relationship.

“Best Friend <3,” Jon Bon Jovi’s son signed an Instagram photo from June 2021 with the star of “Very Strange Things,” sparking rumors about the relationship.

The couple’s relationship quickly heated up as they continued to share their romantic milestones via Instagram, celebrating the holidays and Brown’s 18th birthday together.

“Happy birthday, Barbie, <3,” Bongiovi, one of the four children of the singer “It’s My Life” by Dorothea Hurley, signed a February post from a birthday party where they dressed up as Barbie and Ken.

“Endless love,” student Enola Holmes replied to her boyfriend.

While the couple, who debuted on the red carpet a month later, still rarely discussed their growing relationship, Brown subtly revealed that they have different interests.

“I have a lot of fun watching [Olivia Rodrigo’s] videos and listening to her music. I don’t really get involved because I know she’s too smart,” the Florence by Mills founder told Seventeen magazine in January 2022, noting that Rodrigo’s SOUR vinyl record was one of her Christmas gifts that year. “I love 1 step forward, 3 steps back. I want to cry every time. I think my boyfriend will kill me if I hear it closer to him.”

Brown and Bongiovi showed their love on the BAFTA 2022 red carpet in March when she was on hand to present the award for Best Supporting Actor to outstanding CODA player Troy Kotsuru. Brown shone in a black Louis Vuitton dress, and her man in an elegant Fendi suit.

Godzilla vs. Actress Kong shared photos from the couple’s red carpet via her Instagram at the time, captioning them with a series of emojis with red hearts.

Prior to her affair with a Pennington High School graduate, Brown was involved with singer Jacob Sartorius. Us Weekly exclusively reported in January 2018 that the then 13-year-old actress spent a lot of time with the Chapstick singer. The couple’s relationship came to naught after seven months.

“The decision with Jacob and me was completely mutual,” the English native wrote in an Instagram Story statement in July 2018, “We are both happy and still friends.”

Sartorius, for his part, issued a similar message: “Mills’ decision was completely mutual, and we are both happy and remain friends.”