The chronology of Kate Bosworth and Justin Long’s relationship: from colleagues to a real couple

Just like in the movies! Kate Bosworth and Justin Long kept their romance a secret after they met in a 2021 film project, but fans quickly noticed their chemistry.

The star of Blue Crush and the actor of He’s Just Not That Into You got along while working on an untitled film in the spring of 2021. Ahead of their relationship, Bosworth wrote a sweet tribute to Long on Instagram, thanking him for all his hard work on set. .

“There are some impressions from the cinema when you learn a lot about another person. Well, we just completed one of them — all night shooting, working 6 days a week,” the Superman Returns actress wrote on Instagram in May 2021. “Fatigue and madness were out of sight. Holy moly @justinlong, you are truly impressive/funny/funny/kind/rare/thoughtful/totally. damn. glad man. 🌻 “.

Bosworth shared a series of photos with Long from Arkansas, including the pair posing next to the gnome murals in the city.

Things in between win a date with Ted Hamilton! The star and Long seem to have become romantics after Bosworth announced in August 2021 that she and her husband Michael Polish had split up.

Bosworth and Long fueled rumors that they were in a relationship in the fall of 2021 after they were seen together several times. The Art of More alum started “liking” various pictures on the “Lady of the Manor” actor’s social media accounts, including a photo taken in November 2021 of him cooking “traditional hummus for Thanksgiving.”

The star of “21” and the graduate of F Is for Family “do not hide the fact that they are together,” a source told us at the time, noting that the two “just remain reserved and closed in their relationship.”

Later that month, Long apparently confirmed his relationship with Bosworth during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her film Bring Dancing Horses.

“I’m here in beautiful Park City, Utah, [and] it’s very cold,” he said in his Instagram story at the time, noting that he was “so excited” to see the actress in the film. “But I’m here for the big premiere of Bring Dancing Horses. So, bring dancing horses to the Egyptian Theater.”