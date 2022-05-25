The chronology of Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder’s relationship: from a couple of Costars to ex-brides

A blast from the past! Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were one of the brightest couples of the early 90s, and their love story still fascinates fans, despite their breakup.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the Beatlejuice star met at the premiere of the film in New York in 1989, and, according to Depp, it was love at first sight.

“I was buying Coca-Cola,” Depp recalled to Rolling Stone magazine in January 1991 about their first meeting. “It was a classic look, like the zoom lenses in West Side Story, and everything else gets hazy.”

A few months later, the actors were engaged and starred in the film “Edward Scissorhands” of the 1990s, which helped them both to move up the career ladder. Although Ryder was only 17 when she met Depp, she knew he was special.

“I had my first real relationship with Johnny, a fiercely deep love that I don’t know if I’ll ever have again,” the star told Heather in an interview Cinema.com in 2001. this? I don’t know today. It was a real wild time then.”

The couple broke off their engagement three years later. After their breakup, Depp, as you know, changed the tattoo “Winona forever” to “Wine forever”. However, he did not regret that his ex’s name was written on his body.

“He’s gone. We broke up,” the “Jump Street, 21” actor said during an appearance on Australia Tonight in 1993. “I think these things for me — these tattoos for me — are a diary. I carry my magazine. Although we are no longer together, this does not detract from the sincerity of the moment when I got a tattoo. I don’t regret this tattoo at all, in fact it’s part of my past.”

The star of the TV series “Very Strange Things” and the Kentucky native left after the divorce, but Ryder never came down the aisle.

“I’m a serial monogamist,” the “Interrupted Life” actress told Net—a-Porter The Edit in July 2016. “I’ve been single and dating for a while, and… I just didn’t know how to do it! I’ve always been like this. …But marriage? I don’t know.”

Ryder said that she “would rather never have been married than divorced several times,” noting that her parents’ long marriage set “really high standards.” The Minnesota native has been in a relationship with fashion designer Scott Mcinley Khan since 2011.

Depp, for his part, was with Vanessa Paradis for 14 years before their breakup in 2012. The former have two children: Lily-Rose and Jack. In 2015, he married Amber Heard, but less than two years later they separated.

Heard accused Depp of domestic violence in 2016, having obtained a temporary restraining order against him. After their divorce was finalized, in 2018 she wrote an article for The Washington Post detailing her experience of survival—without using Depp’s name in the article. (Then actor Sweeney Todd sued his ex-wife for libel related to the work, and the trial began in April 2022.)

“I can only talk about my own experience, which was very different from what is being talked about,” Ryder told Time magazine in June 2016. “He’s never, ever been like that to me. Never insulted me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people he loves.”

During Depp’s libel trial in July 2020—he unsuccessfully sued The Sun for libel amid allegations of abuse—Ryder again spoke out in favor of her ex-fiance.

“I really and honestly only know him as a really good person—an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who protected me and the people he loves so much, and I felt very, very safe with him,” she said in a statement read out in court at the time. “I don’t want to call anyone a liar, but judging from my experience with Johnny, it’s impossible to believe that such horrifying statements are true. It makes me very sad that I know him the way I know him.”

Scroll down to relive the ups and downs of Depp and Ryder’s relationship:

1989

The duo first crossed paths at the New York premiere of Great Balls of Fire! A few months later, Depp and Ryder met for the first time at Hollywood’s Marmont Castle.

1990

The “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” actor proposed to Ryder in July 1990, five months after they started dating.

1990

The couple brought their chemistry to the big screen, starring in the movie “Edward Scissorhands”.

1991

“I will be very honest with you when I say that in all my 27 years there has been nothing comparable to the feeling I have for Winona,” Depp told Rolling Stone magazine in January 1991. something. You may think something is real, but when you feel it, it’s different. The truth is very strong.”

1993

The duo announced their breakup in June 1993 after four years of marriage.

1993

Depp changed his “Winona Forever” tattoo to “Wine Forever” shortly after their breakup in June 1993.

1993

“It’s very difficult to have a personal life in this city,” the “Lone Ranger” actor told the Los Angeles Times in December 1993.