The chronology of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp’s relationship: from the novel “Whirlwind” to the trial of Amber Heard

Jennifer Grey shared candid details about her whirlwind romance with the Pirates of the Caribbean star in her memoir Out of the Corner, which was released in May 2022. The book was released against the backdrop of the trial of Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I will say that I haven’t watched any of this. I don’t even know how. I don’t even know how to get Court TV. I don’t even know where it’s going to be,” the Dirty Dancing star said on the Tamron Hall Show. “But from the clips or things I’ve stumbled across, I don’t recognize the person. It has nothing to do with anything I’ve ever experienced, and it upsets me.”

She added: “I don’t understand what’s going on and I just want everyone to be okay.”

Depp and Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, accused each other of domestic violence. The actor is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming that Heard’s 2018 article for The Washington Post about the alleged domestic violence of an unnamed partner defamed him and affected his career.

Before the relationship with the Aquaman actress, Depp was in a number of high-profile relationships. He was engaged to Gray in 1989.

“It was hot. It was a fucking bonfire,” Gray told People Magazine about their romance. “It was literally something like, ‘Are you fucking kidding me? Are you fucking kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like that.” And energetically, what it was like to be with him, it was like, “Oh, I’m totally, totally making up for the shit I just went through.”

The couple got engaged two weeks after they met, but their relationship didn’t last long. He moved in with her “favorite neighbor,” Winona Ryder, Gray recalled in the book.

The actress of the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” called the situation “a classic nightmare of feeling replaced,” describing Depp and Ryder as “a strange, almost seamless changing of the guard” with “added fun from detailed press coverage of events.” what will become one of the most beloved celebrity couples of the 90s.”

Depp and Ryder broke up in 1993, and eventually he welcomed two children — daughter Lily-Rose Depp and son Jack Depp—from Vanessa Paradis to his tumultuous relationship with Heard. Meanwhile, Gray announced her separation from Clark Gregg in 2020 after almost 20 years of marriage. They have a daughter together, Stella.

Scroll down to learn more about Depp and Gray:

1989

The duo met on a blind date after Gray’s agent framed them because Depp was “madly in love” with the Dirty Dancing actress.

“We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed till we dropped, took breaks for a smoke break. He was so ridiculously handsome. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and cute,” Gray wrote in her book about the early days of their romance.

1989

Depp proposed to Gray just two weeks after they met. Together they adopted a Pekingese puppy named Lulu.

“She was our training kid and someone who kept me company when Johnny was out of town,” Gray wrote. “Johnny went back and forth from Vancouver every week.”

1989

“He started missing his flights home to Los Angeles because he overslept, or when he came home, he was insanely jealous and paranoid about what I was doing while he was away,” Gray wrote about the collapse of their relationship. relationship. “I attributed his bad mood and unhappiness to the fact that he felt unhappy and powerless to get out of [the series] 21 Jump Street».

Gray called off the engagement shortly before his 29th birthday, she wrote, citing Depp’s “narcissistic streak of impulsive, destructive decisions.”

2022

Gray’s book was released against the backdrop of the trial of Depp and Hurd. “[He was] funny and sweet and so charming and quirky and weird and humble and so unique and gorgeous, and he was obsessed with me and romantic,” she told Extra about Depp while promoting the book.

2022

“I haven’t known him for 30 years. I didn’t talk to him. I haven’t seen him,” Gray said when asked about the trial. “All this makes me insanely sad for all the participants. These are people who are damaged and continue to damage each other. It is sad. I don’t have an opinion, but it breaks my heart… I just knew him at a completely different time.”