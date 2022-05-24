The chronology of Candice Accola and Joe King’s relationship: from the 1st meeting to the 2nd child

Successful installation! Candice Accola and Joe King first met at a party—with a little help from a friend.

The Heritage graduate and musician was introduced by Nina Dobrev, Accola’s colleague on The Vampire Diaries, at the Super Bowl event in February 2012. The Texas native was immediately intrigued by the songwriter Fray, but when she was too shy to give him her phone number, Dobrev intervened. on her behalf.

A little over a year later, King asked a question during the couple’s vacation in Italy: “It was perfect, especially and only for us.”

Dobrev, for her part, couldn’t contain her excitement about the duo’s upcoming wedding at the time, especially after pushing her friend to King. “I’m going to die now! So excited/excited/happy/choking on your engagement! A marriage made in heaven!” she tweeted in May 2013 in honor of the couple. “What colors are we thinking of for bridesmaids’ dresses? Because yellow doesn’t suit me.”

King and Accola married in October 2014 at a ceremony in New Orleans attended by Dobrev, as well as other TVD alumni Kayla Ewell, Michael Trevino, Kat Graham, Claire Holt and Paul Wesley. Ian Somerhalder could not come to the event, but sent the couple his love from afar.

“Candice and Joe are my brother, my sister. What a magical day for both of you,” the former “Stay Alive” star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I send you so much love from my shoot at ATL — I work hard and would like to be there physically, but we have the rest of our lives to celebrate. I love you guys! So. A lot.”

When the guitarist and band member Originals celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in October 2021, King celebrated the occasion with a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram. “Today is 7 years with my wife,” he wrote then. “I love you.”

King was previously married to Julie King, with whom he has daughters Elise and Ava. Accola, for her part, dated her co-star Zach Roerig from 2011 to 2012.

In a December 2021 essay for SheKnows, the former CW star admitted that it took her a while to settle into the role of stepmother, especially when it came to holidays. Realizing how fleeting the joy of gifts can be, she learned to work on creating memorable traditions in her mixed family.

“It was wonderful to watch the children share these and many other traditions with their younger brothers and sisters,” she wrote at the time. “Although children don’t always remember the gifts they receive, they do remember the magical moments that make families feel like one. What a beautiful tradition it is.”

Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Accola and King’s relationship.

February 2012

The couple met at a Super Bowl event, but received help from Dobrev, who intervened when Accola was too nervous to make the first move.

May 2013

King proposed to Accola during a romantic trip to Florence, Italy. “Greetings from the future, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Aaron King!” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing it.

October 2014

The duo tied the knot in New Orleans in front of family and friends, including DV creator Julie Plec. After the ceremony, the newlyweds went to Belize on their honeymoon.

August 2015

The couple announced that they are expecting their first child. “Baby King is on his way!!!!” King wrote then via Instagram. “I am so proud to welcome this new life in the world with my beautiful wife and daughters. I’m a really happy man and dad.”

January 2016

King and Accola welcomed their first daughter Florence.

August 2020

During an episode of her podcast, Accola revealed that she is expecting her second child.

December 2020

The couple had a daughter, Josephine, shortly before Christmas. “Last week our baby flew into the world and into our hearts,” Accola shared on Instagram. — We love you, Josephine June King! 1/12/20».

May 2022

We were informed that Accola filed for divorce from King in April, citing irreconcilable differences. The actress’ divorce statement noted that she moved to Nashville in January after their breakup, while King stayed in the nearby suburb of Brentwood, Tennessee.