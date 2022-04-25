The chronology of Bella Hadid and Mark Colman’s relationship: inside the model and the Art director’s romance

Happy and healthy. Bella Hadid and Mark Kalman decided to keep their relationship a secret after they sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2020.

After a very public relationship with The Weeknd — the two dated for four years before their breakup in August 2019 — Hadid has remained somewhat tight-lipped about her new beau.

Hadid and Kalman first met in July 2020 after they were spotted eating together in New York.

While keen-eyed fans noticed that the model appeared with the art director from time to time during 2020, it wasn’t until July 2021 that Hadid confirmed the romance.

“The time of my life ⏳ 🍾 ,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Healthy, working and loved ❤️ “.

Hadid shared a blurry picture of herself snuggled up with Kalman, marking the couple’s Instagram debut. The photo, which was later deleted, was taken in France when the couple was in town for the Cannes Film Festival.

Six months later, Hadid spoke about her past relationships and dynamics with men, pointing to a more positive romance with Kalman.

“I grew up among men — whether it’s relationships, family or something else- where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice,” she said during an appearance in January 2022 on the Victoria’s Secret podcast “VS Voices”. . “The lack of boundaries that allow me to stand up for myself and be heard has greatly affected my adult relationships.”

She remembered how her nervous system had failed as a result of a negative experience. “It was fight or flight. …This is something I really needed to work on when I kept coming back to men, as well as women who insulted me, and that’s where the desire to please people came from,” Hadid added.

The student of the Parsons School of Design noted that for a long time she had no “boundaries” both personally and professionally. Hadid explained that she has since gone to therapy to find a balance.

The following month, Hadid revealed about her boyfriend via her Instagram story on Valentine’s Day, calling Kalman her “favorite dinner date.” She shared a snap of the duo kissing, captioning it: “To my best friend in Tessie.”

Scroll down to relive Hadid and Kalman’s relationship from the beginning:

July 2020

The couple’s first observations date back to July 2, when they were photographed leaving a cafe together in lower Manhattan in New York.

September 2020

The duo was spotted having lunch with a friend at the Big Apple.

July 2021

Hadid seems to have confirmed their romance by posting a picture of the kiss on her social network page.

February 2022

The Washington, D.C. native gave fans a glimpse of her romance in a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute. She shared several photos of herself and Kalman through her Instagram story.

March 2022

The pair were spotted wandering around Paris on March 4 when Hadid was in town for Paris Fashion Week.

March 2022

The brunette beauty shared footage from her stay in Paris on social networks, including a video of her kissing Kalman.

April 2022

The duo flew to Italy after a stay in France. Hadid documented one of their dirty ice cream dates via Instagram, captioning a group of shots: “A series of unfortunate but happy events.” In the photos, Kalman can be seen sitting next to Hadid as she eats a melting treat.