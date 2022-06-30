The Chronicles of Gordita: the main characters in the order of sympathy

While big-budget sci-fi shows like Stranger Things are great sometimes all a family wants to do is sit back, relax, and laugh with characters they can relate to. HBO Max’s Gordita Chronicles is the perfect show for families looking for that exact thing. The comedy series centers on the Castelli family who has just immigrated to Miami from the Dominican Republic in the 1980s. While the series follows the lives of the entire family, youngest daughter Cucu is really the main character of the show, offering narrations in each episode.

Like all great family sitcoms, the characters extend outside the family to include school friends, eccentric neighbors, and of course workplace acquaintances. With such a nice blend of characters, it’s easy for fans of the Gordita Chronicles to identify with at least one character on the show.

Mr. Frank

While Mr. Frank (Patrick Fabian) might not be in every episode of Gordita Chronicles’ inaugural season, he does play a major role in the episodes he is in. That’s because Mr. Frank is Victor’s mostly harmless but ridiculously insensitive boss at Starboard Air.

Mr. Frank has the personality of Michael Scott in that he seems to mean well but is out of touch with his employees and often ends up insulting them. He definitely makes a bad impression on Victor when he mistakenly calls him by the janitor’s name who happens to be the only other Latino in the office.

Cari

Cari (Adriana Sofia Fontánez) is the Queen of the Bubblegums – the popular clique of girls at the middle school Cucu and Emilia attend. As the queen bee, she rules with an iron fist often being the one who decides what the others are going to, going as far as dictating what color they paint their nails.

She’s not quite Regina George levels of mean, but she definitely has a fashionable TV mean-girl streak. That meanness comes out when she becomes jealous of Emilia for flirting with a boy she originally encouraged her to flirt with. It’s Cari’s swift change in personality that has fans questioning her friendship with Emilia.

Emilia

As the eldest daughter of the Castelli family, Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz) is the most annoyed that her parents have chosen to move her away from her friends in the Dominican Republic and move her to Miami. In fact, she makes her feelings known right away, threatening to run away if the US isn’t what she’s been promised.

In addition to being a bit dramatic, Emilia isn’t the kindest older sister to Cucu meaning they’re not the best sister duo on TV. Instead of sticking together to navigate middle school, Emila distances herself from Cucu and continues to make fun of her whenever she can. However, Emilia isn’t all bad and does seem to have redeeming qualities like her ability to stand up for herself when a boy tries to spread a rumor about her.

Adela

Adela (Diana Maria Riva) is the fierce matriarch of the Castelli family who definitely isn’t afraid of a little confrontation. Like her eldest daughter, she’s known for being a bit dramatic. She also has the biggest dreams for her family in America and has to contend with the reality that she can’t make those dreams happen right away.

Since Adela soars as a mother, being protective and encouraging in all the right moments, it’s no surprise she turns her mothering instincts outside of her house and on her community too. This is clear when she challenges the stubborn Cuban men who hog the one good table in the courtyard to a game of dominos to win the table back for everyone.

Ashley

Ashley (Cosette Hauer) is one of Cucu’s friends she meets on her first day of middle school in Miami. The two girls bond over their struggles to impress the popular girls on the dance planning committee. And eventually grow closer as they realize both of them have similar home lives.

Ashley’s friendship with Cucu really shines when she agrees to help Cucu with her English so she doesn’t get in trouble in one of their classes. Though it ends up being the wrong move, Ashley’s instant determination to help Cucu succeed makes her an amazing friend.

Yoshi

Family sitcoms are only as great as their secondary best friend characters so it’s a good thing fans can’t seem to get enough of Yoshi (Noah Rico). Yoshi is the first friend Cucu makes in middle school when they meet during the school’s dance planning committee meeting.

Despite just meeting, Yoshi jumps into action when Cucu pretends to know Gloria Estefan and helps her find a replacement for Estefan so she doesn’t end up more of a social outcast. It’s that ride-or-die mentality that makes Yoshi such a great friend to Cucu.

Victor

Sitcom dad characters often get a bad reputation for being lazy and useless, but Victor (Juan Javier Cardenas) is ready to put that stereotype to bed and is well on his way to becoming the best sitcom dad on TV. Victor is so determined to give his family a better life that he jumps at the opportunity to take a better job in the United States. However, his love for his family extends to his cousins too as he reassures them that they’ll visit home as much as they can.

Not only is Victor a solid provider for his family, but he’s also supportive and communicates his thoughts well. He’s able to encourage Cucu to be a little businesswoman, even though he has a problem of his own to solve, and helps Adela learn to drive in the United States.

Cucu

Main characters aren’t always the fan-favorite character but in Gordita Chronicles’ case, Cucu (Olivia Gonvalves) is not only the main character but also the fan favorite. As the youngest member of the family, she gets away with being snarky by upping her cuteness. However, it’s the strong self-confidence that makes her such a great character.

Unlike Emilia who wants to conform to the kids around her, Cucu maintains her individuality and isn’t afraid to call out anyone who thinks she’s wrong. She even teaches her racist teacher a lesson after the teacher makes her feel bad for speaking Spanish in the classroom.