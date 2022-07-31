The chip law could be a big step towards resolving the semiconductor crisis that is holding back the development of next-generation consoles

The $280 billion Chip and Science Act was passed by Congress and may well be a big step towards resolving the semiconductor crisis that is holding back the emergence of next-generation consoles and other devices.

According to The Verge, the Law on Chips and Science was passed by 243 votes to 187 on Thursday, July 28. us.”

The House and Senate have been debating the issue for months, and its passage is great news for companies like Intel, which recently postponed the groundbreaking ceremony of their $20 billion chip manufacturing plants in Ohio due to a lack of government funding.

“I congratulate Congress on voting to approve funding for the Chip Act,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “This is a critical step to support the entire U.S. semiconductor industry and ensure America’s continued leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and research and development. Congress has done its bit, and now we’re going to do our bit. land as Intel moves forward at full speed to begin construction in Ohio.”

The shortage of chips has been a major problem since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has affected the availability of next-generation consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, new desktop GPUs, and more.

The Chip and Science Act also provides “the Commerce Department with $10 billion to provide grants to states and localities to establish ‘regional technology centers’ across the country.” The National Science Foundation will also receive billions of dollars to fund research into semiconductor manufacturing and workforce development programs.

