The Chinese space mission came with examples the Moon

Less than a month after its launch, the Chinese Chang’e-5 mission was successfully completed and, fulfilling the expectations of those involved in the undertaking, brought samples of lunar rocks to our planet. The landing of the capsule containing the materials took place at 2:30 pm (Brasília time; 1:30 am, local time) in a region of Mongolia and demonstrates the Asian country’s growing capacity in the sector.

According to researchers, fragments of the type are able to provide a new insight into the geology and history of the celestial body. During the process, a probe composed of several elements was placed around the Moon, which separated, with half of them descending to the surface.

In addition, the drilling system had a kind of shovel and drill, responsible for digging up, in just two days, what was brought here.

After that, everything was lifted back into orbit and transferred to the return module. When he got close to Earth, another device found him, released just before the final stretch of the route, and took him to the ground.

Helicopters with infrared cameras accompanied the landing, as well as ground support teams, who, with their SUVs, planted the Chinese flag on the lawn near the module. Still, nothing was as smooth as it sounds.

Possibilities and more possibilities

Engineers who took part in the initiative declared that Chang’e-5 was moving much faster than an object that had departed, for example, from the International Space Station.

Therefore, they had to eliminate some of the extra energy by commanding a “jump” in the atmosphere, through which the module briefly plunged into the gases of the planet before actually going to our environment. Parachutes, in turn, helped him to reach his destination.

If the 400 kg of rocks collected by American astronauts and Russian probes more than four decades ago are more than 3 billion years old, the Chinese mission focused on a volcanic region called Mons Rümker, with terrains of no more than 1.2 or 1, 3 billion terrestrial springs, which should bring hot news to Science.



