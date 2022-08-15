The Chiefs Reportedly Cut the player after the exchange

It is reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have severed relations with the veteran defender.

According to Ari Meirov, the Chiefs waived defenseman Lonnie Harrison Jr. just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans.

It looks like the Chiefs have taken a position, with Trent McDuffie and L’jarius Snead currently in the starting lineup. Rashad Fenton and Josh Williams could also be backups.

This move was made so that the Chiefs would have room for Danny Shelton’s nose tackle. He joined management on Monday morning after being on the free agent market.

Johnson Jr. has played in 44 games over the past three seasons (all for the Texans). In these games, he made 172 ball selections (128 solo), three interceptions and 13 passes defended.

His best individual season came in 2020, when he made 76 ball selections (56 solo).

With such a resume, it’s likely that another team will pick up Johnson Jr. before the start of the regular season.