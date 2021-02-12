The Chicago crossover P.D. that all the fans want again

A few years have passed since Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. They had a great crossover together, so many viewers are looking forward to a new one this year with the premiere of the new spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Let’s remember that during season 16 in episode 7 of Law & Order: SVU, we saw an epic crossover with the Chicago P.D. series, leaving more than one speechless for the incredible story.

In this episode, the SVU team meets with the Chicago Police Department’s Intelligence Unit to solve a decades-old child pornography ring case, which became a special case for Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush ).

The crossover marked something unprecedented in the history of the Law & Order franchise where three shows (all three created by Wolf) intersect with a main story. For that reason the same official account of the SVU, has published a photo of the scenes, wishing for a new crossing.

“It is always an honor to be able to work together with our @NBCOneChicago family. Happy #OneChicago day, Chi-Hards fans! ”

The episode was watched by more than 10.01 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched show of the night on NBC and the second-ranked show in the time slot.

So all fans hope to see a crossover again, but now with the new spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will be released on April 1.