The Chi: Series Officially Renewed For Season 5

The Chi: Showtime announced this Sunday (1) the official renewal of The Chi series for its 5th season. Created by Lena Waithe, the series had its season finale aired on the same day and the producer took the opportunity to break the news through a live stream on Instagram.

Also according to Waithe, the new season is already written and everything is ready for production to begin. “We’ve grown a lot and the characters have grown with us. We watched them grow from babies to young men and women and the story will go on. We are grateful for that”, said the creator.

Learn more about The Chi

Season 4 focused on the black community, portraying very current problems in society, such as racism and police violence.

Starring Alex Hibbert, Tiffany Boone, Jason Mitchell, Armando Riesco, Ntare Gumma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore and Yolonda Ross, the series follows a group of young people from Chicago’s poorest neighborhood in search of redemption. Since its release, the series has been one of the most watched on Showtime and brings together a legion of loyal fans who follow the plot.

So far, there is no release date for Season 5.

