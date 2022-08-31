The Chargers have reportedly signed a former first-round runner

The Los Angeles Chargers have added runners to the team.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the team is signing a contract with former Los Angeles Ram Sony Michel.

Michel spent most of this offseason with the Miami Dolphins before he was fired on Tuesday.

He spent last season with the Rams and finished with 845 yards and four touchdowns on 208 carries. He shared the duties with Darrell Henderson Jr.

Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the New England Patriots and ran for over 900 yards in two of them.

Most likely, he will share the duties with Austin Eclair, who had 911 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

That will make the Chargers’ offense even deadlier next season.