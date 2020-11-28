The character’s return could drastically change Ivar’s fate

Vikings season 6 part 2 is the latest installment in the landmark drama series, and fans are sad to see the show come to an end. However, they are also excited to see what happens next for the main characters and if there will be more major deaths.

The Seer appeared during the first five seasons of Vikings, but was killed by Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) after being told that he was not meant to be a god.

Ivar had visited the Seer because he believed his disability meant that the gods had something unique in store for him.

However, the Seer knew that this would never be the case, and he told Ivar the disappointing truth, which upset Ivar. Ivar ended up killing the seer in a shocking scene, as fans had believed the seer to be untouchable.

He reappeared in visions and continued to offer advice to those in need, including Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) when he doubted his position as king. Series creator Michael Hirst suggested that the character might not be dead due to the nature of his being.

“Nobody knows much about the history of the Seer, or what species it is, so there is a possibility that it has acquired another form of life.”

Michael Hirst has said that Ivar’s character will change dramatically in the latter half of the season, so he may feel humiliated by the seer if he returns. Vikings fans are looking forward to the next premiere of the final half of the series.



