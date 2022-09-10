The characters of the four-star banner Genshin Impact Kokomi and Ganyu are revealed

Genshin Impact updates are usually divided into two parts, which offer a different set of limited characters and weapons. As the Zhongli and Tignari banners are coming to an end, it’s time for a new group of characters to appear on the upcoming banners.

The developer of HoYoverse has confirmed that the 3.0 update will be shorter, so players will have less time to choose the desired characters. A new message on Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account showed the characters that will be featured on a limited banner in the second part of the update.

The official live broadcast of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update confirmed that in the second part of the update, two popular five-star characters will be added to the banner with a limited set of characters: Hydro Catalyst user Sangonomiya Kokomi and a cryo-onion character named Ganyu. According to the tweet, the upcoming banner will feature the following characters:

Dori – four-star character Electro-claymore Sucrose – four-star character-catalyst Anemo Xingqiu – four-star character-Sword Hydro Ganyu – five-star character Cryo-bow Kokomi – five-star character-Catalyst Hydro

Overall, the players seem to be very happy with the new cast, in which Dory is the only new four-star character. She is a unique character Sumeru, whose main task is always to collect as much Pestilence as possible. When it comes to her strength on the battlefield, she will become a new support that specializes in energy recharge and healing. To use its full potential, players must accumulate HP when creating this famous merchant.

Xingqiu is still considered one of the best four-star characters in the game, as he can constantly apply the Hydro element, as well as generate a large amount of energy. Most of the community considers him the best minor character in Genshin Impact, especially if the payers manage to get all his constellation levels. Charts of the use of Spiral Abyss characters have shown that he is now one of the most popular characters in the game.

The last four-star character, Sucrose, offers many auxiliary functions for his group, including grouping enemies, producing tons of energy particles and providing a strong buff “Mastery of the Elements”, which has become one of the main characteristics in the new region of Sumeru. Two five-star units, Ganyu and Kokomi, are considered S-level characters in their role. Recent beta leaks have shown that Kokomi will have great synergy with the new character Nilou, who is scheduled for the Genshin Impact 3.1 update.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5.