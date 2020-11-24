The character who will prolong his stay on earth is revealed

Lucifer is getting his engines ready for the premiere of part 2 of his season 5 on the Netflix platform, so they have revealed a big spoiler of what will happen with this new installment.

All the followers of the Lucifer series are eager to see what will happen to Lucifer’s brother and the appearance of God on the show.

Recall that the almighty himself made his grand entrance into the gripping midseason finale, setting the stage for an epic family reunion in the next eight episodes of the fifth season.

But, Lucifer’s official account on Twitter has revealed a big spoiler for the second part of season 5 of the show, in which God will decide to extend his stay one more time on earth.

when could the release date of 5B possibly be? we can't reveal that but what we can reveal: get ready for ***’s extended stay on ***** — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 23, 2020

Apparently God would be planning to prolong his stay on earth, since he will be busy meeting Chloe, his grandson, also preventing his children from fighting and attending family therapy, as previously revealed.

Part 2 of season 5 of Lucifer will be released very soon on the Netflix platform in early 2021.



