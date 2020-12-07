The character who killed the most people and zombies

The Walking Dead series has always shown that even the youngest characters on the show must kill zombies in order to defend themselves and survive, but even sometimes you have to do it to defend themselves against people. But, who is the character that has killed the most in the series?

The count that will be shown will be up to the recent season 10 of The Walking Dead, provided by Looper.com, which counts both direct and indirect deaths, in addition to the deaths of walkers and people that were managed to be seen on the screens.

Carol

Many would think that Carol would be the one with a large number of deaths on her, that is not the reality. Despite Carol being one of the most dangerous of the group, her death count is just 105.

Simon

Simon was one of Negan’s aides, leader of the Saviors. But when Negan sent Simon to talk to the garbage men, he decided to take things further and ended up murdering everyone. So the death count for this character was 172. Fortunately, Negan ended up killing him.

Eugene

Yes, Eugene is on this list. Eugene is the master head of the group, he is the one who has devised a large number of plans to save everyone and murder zombies and even other people, as seen when he sabotaged Negan’s plans with weapons. The tally for Eugene is 186.

Negan

Negan is the winner of the list. Negan is the character who has the most deaths in The Walking Dead series, with a count of 209. But, many of these deaths are indirect, but they are part of his orders.



