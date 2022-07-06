The character of Disney World and Ariel suffers from a malfunction of the shell wardrobe and is recovering perfectly

Every time you deal with live entertainment, the probability that something will go wrong increases. There is little that can be done to hide any serious mistake when the performer is seen by hundreds of people. But the participants of the Walt Disney World entertainment show are professionals, so when the woman playing Ariel during the parade lost a seashell, she covered it, in this case literally.

A TikTok video has gone viral showing a recent parade at Disneyland when a float with a Little Mermaid floats by. Ariel is sitting upstairs waving to the guests when you notice something falling off the float. This is one of the shells covering the mermaid. Don’t worry, there’s nothing to see here. The suit is designed in such a way as not to reveal anything. However, what makes this moment really interesting is how both the actress Ariel and one of the dancers on the ground react. Both will take care of the error as soon as they notice it, almost without thinking. Check it out.

Ariel just runs her hair over the missing sink, as if she always wears it like that, while the man on the ground picks up the sink so that no one trips over it and it doesn’t break. And the parade just goes on. Since Ariel’s business sometimes went to Disney World, it could have been worse.

When the parade takes place every day, sometimes more than once, for months or years, you will have random failures, it is inevitable. The main thing is to be ready so that if something goes wrong, everyone can continue the show. Live actors can hear in a way that a flying animatronic Spider-Man can’t. The parade is full of guests who have never seen this show before, no matter how many times it has been, and the goal is for these people to still remember the great parade.

Of all the people on the parade route, only a few actually saw what happened here. Those who are only a few feet further down the path will never notice that something is wrong with Ariel’s costume. It’s all thanks to the quick thinking on the part of a couple of actors.

Live entertainment tends to be overlooked at Disney parks. While people love to hug their favorite Disney characters, there is so much focus on the attractions at Disney that people performing in shows and parades often don’t get the recognition they really deserve. Unfortunately, in this case, a mistake in the costume drew attention to these actors, but they also showed how professional they are. The next time you see a Disney World parade, remember that while they may just sit on a float and wave their arms, they work hard to make the job look so simple.