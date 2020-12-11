The changes Superman’s costume made in the adaptation

Superman’s new costume in Superman & Lois makes a closer comparison to recent comics and Henry Cavill’s look in the DCEU. Here’s a quick look at how the new Arrowverse compares to other iterations.

When Hoechlin’s Superman made his debut in the Supergirl season 2 premiere, Hoechlin’s costume had a similar color scheme to his cousin, with a deep blue base and the usual red cape and boots.

Unlike Supergirl’s costume, the House of Superman emblem on the chest had a yellow background and was less pronounced than the Cavill symbol on his DCEU costume.

The most notable feature of Hoechlin’s suit from Superman & Lois is how his cape connected to the suit. Rather than being tucked inside the back of the neck, Hoechlin’s suit saw the cape attached to two prominent gold fasteners just above the emblem.

The latest version, created by Titans costume designer Laura Dean Shannon, appears to retain most of Hoechlin’s original design in Superman & Lois with changes made to the accent clothing rather than the overall design.

The most notable changes are the removal of the cape closures, with the cape now tucked into the neck like most versions of the costume and a slightly redesigned belt, with a more prominent and lower buckle on Superman & Lois.

Unlike the Superman & Lois costume, the boots don’t go as knee-high as Cavill’s and are more athletically inspired to make the Man of Steel faster on his feet.

This version of the costume in Superman & Lois has more in common with the New 52 version of Superman’s costume, which had omitted the trunks and adopted a more armored design, however, Superman’s latest Arrowverse suit is closer to the source material of the comic.



