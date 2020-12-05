The Chang 5 spacecraft planted a flag on the Moon!

Launched by the Chinese National Space Administration a few days ago, Chang’s five spacecraft first collected rock samples and then planted a Chinese flag on the Moon.

The unmanned spacecraft, launched by the China National Space Agency on November 24, was launched to collect rock samples from the Moon.

The spacecraft, which successfully landed on the Moon’s 51.8 degrees west longitude and 43.1 degrees north latitude on December 1, planted a 5-star Chinese flag on the Moon. In the photos shared by the China National Space Administration on Twitter, the flag was noticeable.

Proud to have our national flag 🇨🇳 unfolded on the moon🌕. The #Change5 probe collected samples and took off from moon. It will contribute to global scientific studies in fields such as the formation and evolution of the moon. pic.twitter.com/1UJskx3d9s — Mission of China (@ChinaEUMission) December 4, 2020

It is of great importance for China that the unmanned spacecraft successfully brings the samples collected. If a successful landing takes place, China will have the title of the third country after the USA and the Soviet Union to set an example from the Moon to the Earth.



