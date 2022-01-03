The Challenges Of PS5 in 2022: Exclusive Games, Virtual Reality And New Subscription models

PS5: Sony is entering the second year of its new console with a host of planned games, hardware updates and much more. 2021 ended with a strong PS5, selling everything that was going out of stock, improving the PS4 numbers at its start, especially during the first half of the year. Along with this, the console has been releasing some important titles, with Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart and Deathloop being the three big names of the year for a platform that has also received titles such as Kena, reviews of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Nioh or the landing of Yakuza 7, which had been released months before on Xbox.

Along the way we have been left with names that have been delayed, but there is much to see in 2022 from the fifth PlayStation desktop console, which faces a year in which, unfortunately, the stock problems will continue to be present, although it is working to increase production.

PS5 games: big names and temporary exclusives

The most important thing in a console is the games. And in that, PS5 has an interesting range of titles that are eagerly awaited. Starting with the most relevant trio and of which we have been seeing things since the console was announced: Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarok. Two sequels to two of the best PS4 games that promise to advance in those wonderful worlds that we knew and the return of one of the most revered car sagas with a new numbered installment that also wants to indicate a certain return to the essences. They are the three pillars of the company that has these titles planned for the next 12 months, but there is still much more at stake.

The main PS5 exclusives for this 2022

Horizon: Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

God of war

Ghostwire Tokyo (temporary exclusive)

Forspoken

Moss Book II (temporary exclusive)

Star Wars: KOTOR Remake (temporary exclusive)

Sifu

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (also on PC)

2022, the year of the (true) virtual reality of PlayStation?

PS VR had five years since its departure in 2021. An interesting approach to virtual reality that was not capable of achieving the highest levels of PC VR, but that has allowed us to enjoy some of the games of the moment, such as Beat Saber or Tetris Effect. Along with this, it has also had exclusive experiences of the most surprising in the medium, such as the never-sufficiently well-valued Astro Bot: Rescue Mission. If we add to this some other relevant installment such as Resident Evil 7, Blood and Truth, Skyrim VR or Superhot among others, PS VR has been an interesting entry to virtual reality. But the new glasses want to aim higher.