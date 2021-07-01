The Chair: Netflix Releases Unreleased Series Trailer With Sandra Oh

The Chair: This Wednesday (30), Netflix released a trailer for the series The Chair, starring Sandra Oh. In the comedy, the actress plays a professor who has just won an exclusive office at Pembroke University.

Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim is the first non-white woman to lead the English Language and Literature department at the fictional institution. In fact, her nameplate is quite characteristic, showing how she is a very important person. “F*donna in charge of all f*dons”, says the little object.

However, as he sits in his chair, things start to go wrong, leaving viewers eager to know what conflicts the new production will soon present on the streaming platform.

Somehow, and according to what was previously disclosed, Oh’s character will be quite messed up. Even so, she will be able to maintain this very powerful position, even if the challenges and adversities that lie ahead are great.

Check out the full video:

In six episodes, The Chair will be released on August 20th on Netflix. The idea was developed by Amanda Peet, who is also a showrunner, screenwriter and executive producer. DB Weiss and David Benioff of Game of Thrones are also on the production team alongside Sandra Oh.

The Chair: Learn about the new Netflix series

The production’s cast also features guest appearances by Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson, Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz, Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay, David Morse as Dean Paul Larson and yet Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee Kim, also called Ju Ju.

Certainly, some of these figures will not be too happy with the arrival of Professor Ji-Yoon Kim as the new head of the department. In this sense, many hilarious conflicts await the audience on August 20, when the production becomes available.

So, be sure to check it out and stay tuned for all the news related to The Chair!