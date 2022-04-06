The celebrity coming out of SHIB finally says: That’s why I’m leaving!

The shiba Inu community remained confused after Bigger Entertainment announced on April 1, 2022 that they would no longer burn SHIB, without providing additional details. The owner of Bigger Entertainment recently clarified this and explained why he does not want to take part in the burning of SHIB. Here are the details…

Why did Bigger Entertainment decide to leave SHIB?

Ever since the company made the announcement, many SHIB enthusiasts have been wondering what led to the unfortunate development. According to a report by the International Business Times (IB Times), the owner of Bigger Entertainment, Stephen Cooper, led several shiba inu cremation campaigns, showing why he and his firm decided to abandon the SHIB cremation process.

In an interview with the IB Times, Cooper stated that he decided to stop the “burning SHIB party” due to a lack of transparency on the part of the Shiba inu development team. According to Cooper, he received an invitation to the Discord group from the team of the fast food chain Shiba Inu and the Italian Wellys to create playlists in the store for a restaurant in Naples. However, during a call to Discord, Cooper noted that the participants, including people from Welly’s and Shiba Inu, used avatars and aliases, suggesting that they were hiding their identity.

“Discord conversation failed”

According to Cooper, the meeting failed. Cooper claimed he had encountered “too much hostility and mafia-style tactics” and was told he was “asking too many questions in front of everyone” and was “humiliated by the shibs.” “It’s all coming from the 20-year—olds behind the avatars,” Cooper said. It is unclear whether Shitoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu under a pseudonym, is involved in the conversation. Cooper also added the following statements:

During this call, many questions of interest to us were raised. How much Bone was monetized with Shibaswap, where the burns went, etc. freely told us.

As we reported on S, Cooper and his company started burning SHIB last October, marking the beginning of the burning trend in the Shiba Inu community. Burning shibs is a way to reduce supply and raise the price of a coin.