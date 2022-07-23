The cause of death of the “Godfather” star James Caan became known: details

The official cause of death of the famous actor James Caan became known.

James Caan has died at the age of 82: Cary Elvis, James Gunn, other stars react

Heart problems are listed as the cause of Kann’s death. In particular, a “myocardial infarction,” commonly referred to as a heart attack, which is estimated to have started five hours before his death, is listed as the main cause. Three years earlier, he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease (aka heart disease), which is also listed as the cause of death in a certificate obtained by TMZ on Saturday, July 23.

The official document lists “chronic obstructive pulmonary disease” (COPD) and “congestive heart failure” as secondary factors.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of Jimmy’s passing on the evening of July 6,” Kaan’s family wrote in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, July 7. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and sincere condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Kaan, who died at the age of 82, is survived by four sons — Scott, James, Jacob and Alexander — and a daughter, Tara.

The late Bronx, New York native played Santino “Sonny” Corleone in the 1972 film The Godfather, which later that year earned him a coveted Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

“Well, I think it’s great. I mean, I’m glad they can remember something about me,” Kaan, who played a brief cameo role in The Godfather: Part II, recalled about the film during an April interview with Collider. “Yes, I’m very proud of it, and I’m very proud of Francis [Ford Coppola, director]. The cast was great. And that just added another big thing to me related to making a good movie.”

At the time, he added, “If you bring together people who love each other and genuinely love each other and have a good time, the movie will invariably be good and even better. And I think the audience can tell that they like each other while watching the movie. …And I think that makes the movie better. And we all liked each other and had a great time.”

The El Dorado actor has appeared in films such as Player, Bridge too Far, Misery, Bottle Rocket, Ghost Town and Strain your gyrus.

After the death of the elf star, many Hollywood performers paid tribute to his legacy.

“So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him,” director Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter. “And the only Jew I knew who could pull the rope with the best of them. With love to the family.”

“Forrest Gump” actor Gary Sinise also shared his condolences via Twitter at the time, writing, “Very sad to hear the news of James Caan’s death. With a broken heart for my family and friends. It’s wonderful to know him and call him a buddy. Jimmy was very supportive of the Gary Sinise Foundation and my work with our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you, my friend. Rest in peace. Be healthy.”