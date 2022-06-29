The catch phrase of one of the DC villains is much more tragic than fans think

If there’s one thing Harley Quinn’s snake man is known for more than his signature mode of transportation, it’s his catch phrase, which seems to apply to any situation. Whether he’s expressing his joy or announcing his appearance, Charles Brown’s green alias seems to embrace the nonsensical joke status he maintains in Gotham’s underworld, but few people know the tragic truth behind his trademark words. When the Snake Man’s backstory was revisited during the DC Revival, writer Tom King established that “Snake Man, hell yeah” is actually a subtle homage to his son Charles, who shared his father’s love of kites, but died during the “War of Jokes and Riddles” storyline 2017.

After Bill Finger and Dick Sprang introduced him in Batman #133, the Kite was a costumed villain whose use of kites to commit crimes seemed to crash more often than fly straight. Despite appearing here and there from time to time over the years, the Kite underwent noticeable changes during Tom King’s Batman run. His appearance in Batman #6 saw him now as one of the Joker’s henchmen, a thug with some education who started his job helping to design the Jokermobile. His situation was further complicated when Batman convinced him to become a double agent, especially when the war between the Joker and the Riddler divided Gotham and its superhuman gallery of crooks. To the surprise of many, the origin of the Kite is actually much more tragic than some comic book fans think.

In “Batman #27” by Tom King and Clay Mann, Charles “Chuck” Brown does his best to combine his loyalty to both Batman and the Joker, as well as his paternal obligations. Although his marriage to his son’s mother is no more, Charles is doing his best to see his son when he can. Together they fly a kite, to which Charles Brown asks his son if he likes it, and his son, Charles Brown Jr., replies, “Hell, yes.” After the Kite’s information leads to an unsuccessful meeting between the Riddler and the Joker, Charles cares more about his son’s well-being than his own. Despite Batman insisting that his son is safe, Charles Jr. dies because the Riddler poisoned the very ropes of his kite, causing his father to be heartbroken. It was his death that prompted his grieving father to become a Kite, creating a new identity out of something that brought them both joy. When he reveals his new identity to the Joker, the surprised Joker repeats his name, to which Charles adds, “Hell yeah.” This means that this catch phrase is intended not only for laughter, but also for a reminder of what he has lost and why he should keep going forward to fix everything in his own unique way.

Although the Kite’s career seems like an endless parade of beatings and failures, saying his name, accompanied by his enthusiasm, only helped make the character a fan favorite, and his recent role in the animated series about Harley Quinn only increased the popularity of the Kite. popularity. There is something fascinating about the utter failure of a villain like Kaitman, who always gets up and tries again after every defeat. His origin embodies this spirit, as he took the biggest tragedy that could be experienced and tried to turn it into something more meaningful.

Charles Brown would most likely give up everything to have a son again, but this knowledge only makes the Kite’s catch phrase not only bittersweet, but also part of his optimism. He continues to honor his son and does his best, despite knowing that he can be nothing more than a joke to others.