The cast of the third season of RHUGT has been announced

As “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” airs in its second season, the official cast of the third season has already been announced. For two seasons, fans have been looking inside what happens when Bravo gathers a group of housewives from different franchises in one room. Along with the new cult showdowns, new friendships were established. The first season of RHUGT brought together housewives who were still appearing in their franchises at the time of filming the spin-off.

The first season of RHUGT featured Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Ramona Singer and Luanne de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York, and Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives. Housewives of Beverly Hills. The second season of RHUGT was dubbed the “ex-wives club” after fans saw a mix of former housewives fired, demoted or put on “hiatus” from their respective franchises. The cast includes Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville from RHOBH, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcill from RHOA, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley from RHONY, as well as Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge from the oldest show in the franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Now that fans continue to enjoy the dramatic second season, which takes place at Dorinda’s Blue Stone Manor, sources have revealed the cast of the third season of RHUGT. While the cast has been rumored for weeks, Alexia Echevarria apparently confirmed the news when she reposted someone else’s Instagram story, which was captured by ET. “Filming of the 3rd season of RHUGT begins on July 17. I can’t wait to see the “Queens of Miami” in the newest part of Ultimate Girls Trip,” the message says. He added how “epic” the inclusion of Alexia and Marysol Patton in the mashup would be. This time, viewers will see four housewives from two franchises that were not included in the spin-off. RHONY’s Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer will join along with “Real Housewives of the Potomac” stars Gisele Bryant and Candice Dillard-Bassett.

Fans will also see the appearance of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, who will be in attendance, as well as “Real Housewives of Miami” stars Alexia and Marisol. The stars of RHOP, RHOM and RHOSLC starred in the spin-off for the first time. Giselle expressed her willingness to shoot the show after she said she was too busy to participate in the first season. Giselle and Candice are known for stoking the cauldron in their show— Giselle is more so, while Candice is a veteran of the wars of words, known for blowing dust in her eyes during a shading session. Alexia and Marisol are doing well in the group. With all the real traumas in Alexia’s life, she does an excellent job of communicating with other ladies, being open and sincere.

Whitney and Heather are also the top chefs in Salt Lake City. They could help add to the dynamic given how open they are to asking personal questions. With all the housewives coming to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 3 could prove to be another hit for the network. So far, the mashup has been well received by fans who can’t get enough of the fact that their favorite (or least favorite) stars from different shows are connecting and creating new outstanding moments.