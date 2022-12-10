The Cast of The Movie “Mean Girls” Has Been Announced

The cast of the future film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Mean Girls” from Paramount+ has been announced.

Anguri Rice, who is perhaps best known for her role in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, will play the main character Kady, who was originally played by Lindsay Lohan in her breakthrough role [via HollywoodReporter].

Meanwhile, Auli Cravalho, who voiced the main character of Disney’s “Moana”, will play Janice, and Jacquel Spivey will take on the role of Damien. He was touted as one of the recent Broadway stars for his performance in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical The Strange Loop.

In addition, Renee Rapp will play Regina George, reprising her role from the Broadway musical.

“Mean Girls” tells the story of a teenager Kady Heron, who starts a new school after moving to America from Africa with her parents, scientists, and must navigate the social dynamics of the school hierarchy. Having befriended outsiders Janice and Damien, she infiltrates a group of popular girls nicknamed Plastic in order to destroy them from the inside.

Tina Fey, who starred in the original film and wrote the screenplay, will return to produce and write the screenplay, having also written a book for the Broadway musical. Lorne Michael will also produce, and Samantha Jane and Arturo Perez Jr. will direct the project.

Earlier this year, Rachel McAdams, who played Regina in the original 2004 film, revealed that the phrase from that film remains the most quoted: “Stop trying to make ‘bring’ happen.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried admitted that she was “pissed off” by the men who approached her, and quoted an excerpt from the film, where her character Karen Smith said she could predict the weather by holding her breasts.