The cast of the 16th season of “Heartland”: Kevin McGarry returns as Mitch Cutty?

CBC has officially announced the 16th season of Heartland, and fans can rejoice, as they will see all their favorite characters return to the small screen in the new season of the popular TV series. The actors have started posting behind-the-scenes photos on social media to promote the new season. But some fans want to know if Kevin McGarry will return as Mitch Cutty. Here’s what we know about the cast of the 16th season of “Heartland.”

The actors of the 16th season of “Heartland” posed together on social networks to promote the new season.

Jack, Tim, Jade and Quinn from “Heartland” | CBC

Heartland 16 is officially launched. The Canadian series will continue to follow Amy Fleming, as well as her family and friends at the Heartland Ranch, as they sort out their relationships and life difficulties. According to the CBC press release for the new season, season 16 will focus on how Amy is moving forward and possibly discovering new romantic possibilities. Lou and Peter also became a couple at the end of season 15, so fans will see more of their promising commitments. There are also more Lindy, Jack and Lisa, Katie, Tim and Jessica this season.

The actors of the 16th season of “Heartland” posed together in a behind-the-scenes photo of the new season, published on Instagram. The photos depicted famous actors such as Amber Marshall (Amy), Michelle Morgan (Samantha), Bay McPherson (Katie), Sean Johnston (Jack), Chris Potter (Tim) and others.

Has Kevin McGarry left Heartland? What You Need to Know about Mitch Cutty

Kevin McGarry is missing from the photo, which captures the cast of the 16th season of “Heartland”. McGarry joined the cast back in 2015. He became Lou’s love interest when she and Peter divorced, but the return of Lou and Peter would undoubtedly complicate his role in the series.

So McGarry left Heartland? According to IMDb, the actor starred in episodes from season 9 to season 14, but was absent in season 15. This probably means that fans won’t see him again in season 16. IMDb considers his last episode in the series to be an episode of season 10. 14, “Keep the course.”

McGarry also made little mention of Heartland on his Instagram. Instead, his Instagram posts mostly focus on his role in Hallmark’s film “When the Heart Calls.” McGarry plays Nathan Grant in the series and starred in the show in the final season of 2022.

Kevin McGarry will most likely continue to star in the Hallmark movie “When the Heart Calls.”

It seems unlikely that Kevin McGarry will join the cast of the 16th season of “Heartland,” although fans can hope that he may appear in a cameo role or two. With that said, McGarry fans will surely see the actor in potential future seasons of “When the Heart Calls.” The 9th season has recently ended, and the show has not yet been renewed for the next season. But fans are most likely looking forward to the 10th season of “When the Heart Calls.”

“I really don’t believe we’ve peaked in this series with season 9,” When the Heart Calls producer Brian Bird told Movieguide. We’ll be around for a long time, I believe. We’re not going to go off into the sunset with this show ourselves. We will never finish the show unless we decide to finish the show.”

