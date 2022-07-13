The cast of season 6 of “Black Mirror” includes Marvel & Breaking Bad Stars

The official cast of the 6th season of “Black Mirror” has been announced, which includes several major stars. The British science fiction anthology series was created by Charlie Brooker in 2011, and each of its episodes tells a story about the different ways that futuristic technology can cause horror and harm, reflecting several different paths that modern society can take if people are not careful. The program was broadcast on British Channel 4 for two episodes and a Christmas special, but the network’s budget did not allow future series to be produced without additional help. The show was eventually picked up by Netflix, which revived the show for three more seasons and a special interactive Bandwagon. The fifth season of “Black Mirror” was released in 2019, so viewers have been looking forward to the return of the series for several years.

The show has always attracted interesting performers. Despite the fact that star power has increased since the move to Netflix, which attracted performers such as Bryce Dallas Howard, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to host episodes, even the Channel 4 series boasts an interesting set of recognized performers and rising stars. stars. Among them are Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Whittaker in series 1 and Hayley Atwell and Donal Gleeson in series 2. The show made another successful casting, including Jon Hamm in the Christmas edition.

According to Variety, the cast of the 6th season of “Black Mirror” has been officially announced, and this is perhaps the most stellar season. This casting will only cover three episodes, so later announcements may add even more exciting sparkle to the upcoming season. However, at the moment the official list includes Zazi Bitz (Deadpool 2), Paapa Essiedu (I Can Destroy You), Josh Hartnett (Slevin’s Lucky Number), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Danny Ramirez. (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Clara Rugaard (“The Spirit of the Teenager”), Auden Thornton (“This is Us”) and Anjana Vasan (“Spider-Man: Far from Home”).

Many of these performers have experience in the genres of science fiction and horror. Hartnett alone covered the entire gamut, appearing in the sequel to the slasher “Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later”, the alien invasion comedy “Faculty” and the historical horror series “Scary Tales”. Nevertheless, his colleagues in the film have their share of knowledge of the genre, including Mara’s participation in “American Horror Story” and “Urban Legends: Bloody Mary”, as well as Ramirez’s roles in “Tales of the Walking Dead” and “There is No Way Out” on Hulu.

One of the reasons why “Black Mirror” can attract such big stars is that it is an anthology series, and one episode takes much less time than a full season. Another advantage of this system is the fact that the story will be closed by the end of the episode without a cliffhanger, so anything can happen to the characters in the center. This will give all these interesting actors the opportunity to really immerse themselves in their roles and in the process push themselves to interesting and wild places.