The cast of “House of the Dragon”: an explanation of each character in the “Game of Thrones” prequel

Warning! Possible SPOILERS for “House of the Dragon” from the “Flame and Blood” source material are ahead.

The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has assembled an impressive cast that will bring to life several key characters, including many Targaryens, from the world of Ice and Fire created by George R. R. Martin. “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019, but Westeros will remain on HBO, which has big plans to expand the universe. Although the series based on The Long Night has been canceled, many more spin-offs are in the works. The House of the Dragon will be released first, and the release date of the Game of Thrones prequel is scheduled for August 2022. “House of the Dragon” details the Targaryen civil War about 200 years before “Game of Thrones”, “House of the Dragon” has completely new characters. Here are the details of the Dragon House cast and a list of characters.

“House of the Dragon” was developed by Martin himself along with Ryan Condal, with the latter acting as a showrunner along with longtime “Game of Thrones” director Miguel Sapochnik. Other key players have also returned, including composer Ramin Javadi. However, outside of production, all the characters of the “House of the Dragon” are new. The prequel takes place long before Game of Thrones, so there will be no young Ned Stark, Tywin Lannister, or even childish iterations of older but more familiar members of the Targaryen family tree, such as Eamon Targaryen. Although there will be some very familiar elements in the show, including political intrigue, epic battles, dragons and, of course, romantic relationships between families, all players in this new conspiratorial competition for the Iron Throne are introduced to the audience in the Dragon House.

The action of “House of the Dragon” takes place hundreds of years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and describes in detail the preparations for the Targaryen Succession War — a brutal period of civil war, which in the books on the history of Westeros is referred to as the Dance of Dragons. The chronology and politics of the “Game of Thrones” prequel show a completely different Westeros; where Game of Thrones portrays Daenerys as the only Targaryen in the world, this will show the house dynasty at its peak, along with those who work with and against them. There will be many dragonriders, different Targaryens vying for the Iron Throne (instead of different houses), and very little cause for concern about what is happening north of the Wall. Here are all the characters whose appearance in the “House of the Dragon” is confirmed, and their stories can be based on George R. R. Martin’s novels “A Song of Fire and Ice”.

Characters of House Targaryen in the House of the Dragon

House Targaryen is the main house in the “House of the Dragon”. Their symbol is a multi—headed dragon, so as soon as the name of the Dragon House was announced, it became clear that Daenerys’ ancestors would be represented in it. However, the Targaryens prequel will be different from the lonely Dragon Queen Emilia Clarke, as the action takes place in an era when the Targaryens ruled Westeros with an iron (and deranged) hand. Here are all the Targaryens from the House of the Dragon.

Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen

Viewers of “Game of Thrones” are familiar with different kings and queens of Westeros, so it is logical that the main character of “House of the Dragon” — at least in the first season — will be its ruler of that time, King Viserys I Targaryen. Grandson of Jaehaerys I Targaryen, Viserys should not only succeed the Old King, but also meet his standards. Considering that Jaehaerys is considered one of the greatest kings in the history of Westeros, this is not an easy feat, although Viserys does his best to cope with it. Viserys was chosen as the new king by the Grand Council, which is a Game of Thrones concept introduced in the series finale, to elect Bran as the new king of Westeros, although the 101 AC council is likely to be a grander affair.

Viewers will also be familiar with his dragon, as Viserys is the last rider of the great Balerion the Terrible, whose skull was shown in the crypts of the Red Castle. Unlike many Targaryen kings mentioned in Game of Thrones, Viserys himself is a fairly peaceful man who does not like conflicts, and his rule is mostly peaceful and prosperous. However, his actions lead to a Dragon Dance after his death. Viserys will be played by an experienced British actor Paddy Considine, who has starred in such films as “Dead Man’s Shoes”, “Hot Fuzz”, “The Apprentice” and “The Stranger”.

Emma D’Arcy as Rainira Targaryen

As the firstborn of Viserys I Targaryen, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen will become a key character in the House of the Dragon. She was named the heir of Viserys after the death of Balon, Viserys’ second son. His first son remained nameless, but died in infancy, like Bailon, and their mother, Emma, also passed away.