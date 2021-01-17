The cast of Hannah Montana 10 years after the end?

Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel series, ended exactly 10 years ago. Available on Disney +, the production starring Miley Cyrus was very successful with the public and is still celebrated by fans today, but #PorOndeAnda the cast of Hannah Montana?

Let’s see now:

Miley Cyrus (Miley Stewart)

After the end of Hannah Montana, who was most in evidence was its protagonist, Miley Cyrus. The actress and singer even followed a very prolific musical career during the series’ exhibition period, but in 2013 she was transformed when she released the album Bangerz.

The hit “Wrecking Ball” was a real milestone for this transition and the single became their first number 1 track on Billboard. Miley continued to record hits and release new albums, participating in The Voice, as a judge, and in series like Black Mirror.

Billy Ray Cyrus (Robby Stewart)

Just like in real life, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley’s father in real life, also played Hannah Montana’s father, but initially he didn’t want to accept the role and auditioned with two other actors. In the series, Robby Stewart has one more son besides Miley, Jackson Stewart (played by Jason Earles).

In 2019, the remix of the song “Old Town Road”, by Lil Nas X, put it in evidence again, mainly because the version reached the first place and stayed for about 19 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jason Earles (Jackson Stewart)

Performer of Miley’s brother in the series, Jason Earles, who is currently 43, started his career between 2003 and 2004, when he made appearances in series like The Shield and MADtv.

After Hannah Montana, he participated in Kickin ‘It, also at Disney, until 2015. In 2017, Earles married Katie Drysen and, in 2019, after other characters in other Disney series, he participated in Just Roll with It as Skeeter Swindell, this being his last role until then.

Emily Osment (Lilly Truscott)

Emily Osment did a number of childhood jobs, including the film Little Spies. With the success of Hannah Montana, she was even nominated for teen awards at the time, but, after the end of the series, she started to dedicate herself to a voice acting career in video game series, animated short films and series like Family Guy.

Emily also joined the cast of the Young & Hungry series (2014-2018), The Kominsky Method (2018-2019) and Almost Family (2019-2020).