The cast of “Full House” celebrates its 35th anniversary with a lot of retro photos and Bob Saget’s love

On September 22, 1987, the ABC series “Full House” premiered, introducing the world to the Tanner family. Bob Saget played widower Danny, who enlisted the help of son-in-law Jesse Katsopolis and best friend Joey Gladstone to help him raise his three daughters after the death of his wife. America has fallen in love with healthy family jokes, and in many ways this is probably due to the real affection that the actors have developed for each other over the course of eight seasons. The cast once again proved how strong the dynamics of the TV family are, marking the 35th anniversary of “Full House” with cute messages and photos from the past.

The TV Tanners stayed close after the series ended in 1995 and even reunited in 2016 for the spin-off Fuller House (available for streaming on a Netflix subscription). However, many were unaware of the full strength of the actors’ relationship until we saw how they rallied together after Bob Saget’s death in January. When the actors of “Full House” looked back at the show that changed their lives three and a half decades ago, you can bet that the patriarch of Tanner was present in the photos, stories and spirit. Dave Coulier, who played Danny Joey’s best friend, said on Instagram that he was lucky:

John Stamos, also known as Uncle Jesse, shared some home videos from 1994 that were apparently taken from an outdoor photo shoot on a very windy day. kids Niki and Alex) were entertained. Check out Stamos’ Instagram post:

Candice Cameron Bure—Tanner’s older sister, DJ-said she remembers that day, and, as usual, there was a story about Bob Saget and his endless kindness just around the corner. She commented on John Stamos’ post:

”Why are you making me cry? ❤️❤️ I remember how windy it was that day. I came out of the honeywagon and the door flew open and I fell down the steps and twisted my ankle. It swelled up and hurt. Of course Bob told me all the things I needed to do to help make it better and kept checking on me through the evening ❤️”

Candice Cameron Bure shared her cute photos dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the premiere of “Full House”, noting that her life has changed for the better, and her TV sister Jodie Sweetin was no less grateful in her post, thanking fans for the reception. They have been in our homes for so many years:

Actress Stephanie Tanner noted in the caption that it was a bittersweet anniversary, as it was their first anniversary without Bob Saget. Saget’s wife, however, appeared in the comments to ensure that his TV daughters were showered with love. Kelly Rizzo commented:

”Love you all. Wow. 35 years. ❤️❤️”

Even Scott Weinger got on Instagram with a funny image of his character Steve with a DJ in vintage clothes when he joked about how old he really is 35.

”Full House is 35 years old. These outfits were normal clothes back then. Happy birthday to my entire Full/Fuller House family. Love you DJ! #fullhouse #fullerhouse”

There’s nothing like a good Tanner to cheer you up, am I right? It may have been 35 years since the premiere of the sitcom, but these memories live on for those of us who grew up in a family from San Francisco. You can revisit any of your favorite touching moments by watching all eight seasons of Full House with an HBO Max subscription, and five seasons of Fuller House are available on Netflix.