The cast of “Black Panther” honored the legacy of Chadwick Bozeman during Comic-Con: “I feel his hand”

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Michaela Koel, Dominic Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.

Almost two years after Chadwick Boseman tragically died after a secret battle with cancer, his former team “Black Panther” honors his legacy in the upcoming sequel.

“He was very strong, and he was excited, and while the [teaser] clip was going on, he kept squeezing my shoulder, and when it ended, I couldn’t even raise my hand,” director Ryan Coogler said during Marvel Studios. Saturday, July 23, panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, according to Variety. “I felt his hand for the rest of the day. Standing here with all of you, listening to this music and thinking about all this, I promise you that right now I feel his hand on me.”

The 36-year-old director, who directed “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” added during a conversation in Hall H: “Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture. and the impact he had on this industry will always be felt. We put our love for Chadwick into this film, as well as our passion. It’s a roller coaster ride in the movies.”

During the MCU panel, executive producer Kevin Feige and several great stars surprised Comic-Con attendees when they teased Phases 4, 5 and 6 of TV and movies and offered first glimpses of upcoming projects. In the new teaser of Wakanda Forever, the country emotionally mourned the character of Bozeman T’Challa.

“I’m the queen of the most powerful nation in the world and my whole family is gone,” Angela Bassett, who plays Black Panther’s mother, Ramonda, said in the footage. — Didn’t I give everything away?

Us Weekly previously confirmed in August 2020 that the star of the TV series “Black Bottom” Ma Rainey died at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

“It is with immense grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Bozeman,” said a statement posted on his Instagram at the time. “A real fighter, Chadwick stood up to everything and gave you a lot of films that you loved so much. From “Marshall” to “Da 5 Bloods”, August Wilson’s “Black Bottom” to “Ma Rainey” and a few more—they were all filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was an honor for his career to embody King T’Challa in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

During the filming of “Wakanda Forever,” Coogler and the cast made it clear that they intended to honor Bozeman, who is survived by his wife Simone Ledward, with the final version.

“It will be interesting to surpass the cultural phenomenon that he was. It will be very interesting to see how we do it again,” Bassett, 63, told US exclusively in May 2021. “It’s going to be phenomenal and it’s going to do justice and it’s going to continue that legacy.”

The 9-1-1 actress added at the time: “[Chadwick] he could do whatever he wanted. He could rap, he could dance like James Brown. He could hold the center of the movie [as] the first black superhero of cinema. He could have done all of this, and he can inspire us to live in the best possible way. His work definitely stands on its own, and his work was the most important thing to him.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released in theaters on November 11.