The cast did it again and reveals new character

Spanish star Mario de la Rosa of La Casa de Papel posted on his personal page confirming his return as police inspector Suárez in the next season.

Among the usual cast of La Casa de Papel, the new position of De la Rosa confirmed that Suárez will return to work to end the robbery, since he appeared in front of his unmistakable police vest.

His new post featured the actor previewing his La Casa de Papel uniform, before revealing his face. Suarez will join former team leader Alicia Sierra as antagonists for the final season.

The appearance of Suarez’s bulletproof vest in Mario De la Rosa’s new post suggests that he might finally get in on the exciting action before La Casa de Papel is finally over.

The malicious inspector infuriated fans in the third installment of La Casa de Papel when he conspired with Alicia to fake the death of former inspector Raquel Murillo / Lisboa (Itziar Ituño).

La Casa de Papel fans are now hoping that the antagonist will get his due in the new season, although there is still a chance that the Spanish police will keep the upper hand.



