The Cassie actress sued HBO for affecting her career with her nudes

Since its debut in 2019, Euphoria has become known as one of the most controversial youth series in HBO television history, and it is precisely this drama that follows the story of a group of teenagers full of problems, either with vices, lack of love, insecurities, and a long etc.

However, at the beginning of this month of January, when the return of its second season hit the screens, Euphoria once again positioned itself on television, in its controversial narration we have seen many really explicit scenes, even many fans assure that this installment is getting darker than the first season.

One of the characters that has been giving the most to talk about, without a doubt has been Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), she has been dating her best friend’s ex-boyfriend, so she has been involved in some pretty graphic nude scenes , and of course, before this the 24-year-old actress has offered her own revelations.

In one of her recent interviews, Sweeney revealed her thoughts on incorporating nudity into her television and film projects. She may be proud of her performances, but she feels that her critics have gotten a different perspective when her characters get naked on camera.

Sydney Sweeney insinuated that there is a lot of gender difference in acting, since when a boy shows his body naked, he is rewarded, but the opposite happens when it is a girl who undresses. This is how she emphasized it:

“When a guy has a sex scene or shows off his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different… I’m very proud of my work on ‘Euphoria‘. I thought it was a great performance. But nobody talks about it because I got naked. I do ‘The White Lotus’ and suddenly the critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re saying, ‘Oh my God, what is he going to do now?’ I was like, ‘Didn’t you see that in ‘Euphoria‘? Didn’t you see that in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?”

Sydney Sweeney claims that her performances are ignored when her clothes come off the cameras, despite trying her best. If we go to the first season of Euphoria, we will remember that an intimate material of Cassie was spread in high school, unfortunately, in addition to being mocked on screen, in real life she was too.

Some social media users took screenshots of the episode and tagged her younger brother, an act she called “the most hurtful thing anyone could do.”