The Captain America argument that Anthony and Joe Russo are Still having with their “Avengers: Endgame Writers”

After watching “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “The First Avenger: Standoff,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale,” it becomes more than obvious that directors Joe and Anthony Russo and screenwriters Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely work well together. Their creative abilities clearly combine well, and this has led to them achieving great success in some complex projects. However, there is one notable thing that they still don’t agree on, and that concerns Steve Rogers’ journey through time at the end of their latest Marvel movie.

After the release of “Avengers: Finale” in 2019, both pairs of directors conducted interviews with the press to talk about their views on the actions of Captain America in the final scenes of the blockbuster, and fans were surprised to learn that they did not match. . That was three years ago, and since then the men have collaborated on the upcoming Netflix thriller “The Grey Man”… but apparently they have not yet come to an agreement on who is right in the dispute about time travel.

Yesterday afternoon, I went to the AGBO office in downtown Los Angeles to interview Joe and Anthony Russo about the Gray Man, and while discussing their work with Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely, I asked if there had been any changes in their disagreements about Captain America. Laughing, Anthony Russo said that they only distanced themselves from each other regarding their individual conclusions, saying:

To be honest, both of us have further strengthened our positions on this issue.

Fans remember that “Avengers: Finale” ends with Captain America going back in time to return all the Infinity Stones and live a full life with Peggy Carter, but the subject of disagreement between Russo and the writers concerns the timeline that Steve Rogers spent. his time.

In Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely’s view of the Avengers: Finale finale, Captain America travels through time on a pre-existing timeline and lives his life with Peggy, while his past coexists and remains frozen at the North Pole (until he wakes up). to eventually fight the Avengers). The writers even signed the idea that Steve is attending Peggy Carter’s funeral, as it was in the movie “The First Avenger: Civil War.”

Joe and Anthony Russo have different attitudes to Captain America’s time travel. They claim that his journey into the past inherently creates an alternate branched reality that is separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon depicted in all the films, and that he had to travel through the time frame back to the MCU so he could give his shield to Sam Wilson.

The Russo brothers adhere to this argument, even though their frequent collaborators provoke a defiant response. Joe Russo continued:

Actually [Christopher] Marcus was simply convinced that it was impossible. And we’re like, “No, it’s not impossible.” Any future narrator could come and just modify the narrative, whatever he wanted, that Cap would have to go to another timeline and come back from that time. We didn’t want to inflate the story for other people, but now we’ve done it. And so.

Since Loki is making all sorts of changes to our perception of time frames in the Marvel Cinematic universe, and Doctor Strange is interfering with alternate dimensions in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, the whole conversation on this topic in the canon is pretty crazy right now, even if alone with a simple question about what happened to Captain America at the end of the Avengers: The final”. We’ll just have to wait and see where things go while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige continues to execute the plan on his big board.

You can follow everything coming out of the Marvel cinematic universe on big and small screens with our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV Movies guides. And for those of you who are excited about the latest collaboration between Joe and Anthony Russo/Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely, “The Grey Man” is almost ready. The blockbuster will hit theaters on July 15, and will be available for streaming on Netflix on July 22.