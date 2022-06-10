The canonical comic book “Ghostbusters” by Dark Horse

The Ghostbusters franchise will expand with canonical comics published by Dark Horse. The announcement was made during Ghostbusters Day, an annual celebration held on the day the first Ghostbusters movie was released in 1984.

Ghostbusters actually have a long history with comics. Marvel Comics originally owned the rights to the first adaptation based on the animated series The Real Ghostbusters, published in Europe by Marvel UK. After a very long absence from the comic book shelves, the rights to Ghostbusters were acquired by IDW in 2008, and the company began publishing a series of vanspots and mini-series, which then spawned three ongoing series. Some of the most interesting products of this period were crossovers between Ghostbusters and other franchises that IDW owned the rights to, such as Mars Attacks, X-Files, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and even Transformers. However, after IDW lost the rights in 2020, fans didn’t expect Ghostbusters to return to comics so soon, but that changed after Ghostbusters Day 2022.

Ghostbusters Day began in 2016 and takes place every year on June 8. This year, fans of the beloved paranormal franchise have received a number of announcements, including an animated show on Netflix, a full-length animated film and a new feature film that will be a sequel to Ghostbusters: Life After Death. However, one of the most unexpected news was that “Ghostbusters” will also return to comics with a limited edition of the canonical series published by Dark Horse Comics in 2023. The publisher receives the license that remained vacant after IDW lost them. despite successful storylines such as the crossover between Ghostbusters and Ninja Turtles.

The announcement of the Dark Horse series marks the first time that the Ghostbusters comics are officially declared canonical. The new series will be “part of a story that began in 1984,” but it is still unclear whether it will take place after the events of the “Afterlife” or will instead explore events from the franchise’s past. This could be a good way to fill in the gap between the events of Ghostbusters II and The Afterlife. The series, which takes place in the past, can also give fans the opportunity to see the character of Egon Spengler again after the death of Harold Ramis (who played Egon in the movie) in 2014, as well as other favorite characters, such as the voracious ghost Slimer. .

It seems like every major franchise is currently trying to expand their knowledge by taking advantage of the opportunities provided by all possible means, including comics. “Ghostbusters” has evolved from a single film of the 1980s into a global cultural phenomenon, and after the success of “Afterlife” in 2021, it is obvious that the franchise will continue to grow, perhaps using the already established concept of the multiverse of “Ghostbusters”. Dark Horse has a great opportunity to share new stories with Ghostbusters fans who will have to restrain their excitement until at least 2023.