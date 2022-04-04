The candid moments of the Grammy 2022 deserve an encore

The 2022 Grammys may be over, but you can continue the fun by viewing these candid photos of Lady Gaga, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and other stars.

Trevor Noah hosted the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. John Baptiste became the main winner of the evening with five trophies, including one in the “Album of the Year” nomination for We Are. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak from Silk Sonic also won in four categories, including “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year” for their hit “Leave the Door Open”, and Olivia Rodrigo received three Grammy Awards, including one in the category “Best New Artist” for her album Sour.

But the Grammys weren’t just about awards. It was not without unforgettable performances. Ben Platt, BTS, Brandi Carlisle, Billy Irish, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, HER, Jay Balvin, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Nas X, Nas and Rachel Zegler just a few artists from the list of the best will take the stage.

And that’s not all. The night was also filled with a red carpet, a touching tribute and a stellar list of presenters.

Would you like to get an encore of the big night? Don’t worry! Scroll down to replay a few candid moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony.