The Cancelled Netflix Show Is Now Trying to Make a Comeback After Winning the Love Awards

It’s no secret that Netflix has no problems with cutting shows, and in many cases these cancellations can be very unexpected. The year 2022 was no exception, as many famous games on a huge streaming platform met their demise. The show in this group is “The Babysitter’s Club,” the latest adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s bestselling series. Many fans took the business decision hard, and the creator of the series Rachel Shukert was also disappointed. However, it looks like things could change, as Shurkert suggested that the show could return due to the recent love of awards.

The Babysitter’s Club, which was confirmed to have closed after two seasons back in March, made a lot of noise at the Children’s and Family Emmys, which took place earlier this month. The drama series for young adults has received several major awards, including “Outstanding Series for Children or Family Viewing” and “Outstanding Script for a Preschool or Children’s Program Live.” He also won for outstanding makeup and hairstyle. These awards seem to be working wonders for the show, as Rachel Shuckert revealed that early discussions of a revival are apparently underway.:

We are talking about this very tentatively, talking about whether we can move this somewhere else. Or if we could do something like a movie, something like a special ending. The girls are obviously older now than they were when we started, and they’ve really grown up. So I think we’ll have to change it a bit in the future. But there is so much love for the series, for this object and for these characters, and I am so grateful for that. Even after the show was no longer renewed for season 3, it was so comforting and so nice to see how much love there was for the show. And this [Emmy] is kind of the cherry on the ice cream.

These comments, which the EP shared with Variety, will surely become music to the ears of fans. Although it seems that the plans are far from being realized, the producer is sure that something will happen. It is quite logical that now interest in the series will be revived. These particular Emmy wins don’t cause ridicule, and even before all this, the Babysitter’s Club has already received critical acclaim. So there is a high probability that this iteration of the legendary franchise will someday return to the small screens.

The Babysitter’s Club is about a group of schoolchildren living in the fictional town of Stonybrook, Connecticut. The girls create a child care service, and from there they get into a lot of adventures, and also experience the ups and downs of adolescence. The Netflix show featured a strong cast, featuring promising talents such as Sofia Grace and Shay Rudolph, as well as 90s icon Alicia Silverstone and fellow veteran Mark Feuerstein. Sochitl Gomez also starred in the first season, although her role was changed after she left for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

From a narrative point of view, it wouldn’t be too difficult to continue the series. However, there is a question that young stars age over time. Rachel Shurkert herself even mentioned that the girls “really grew up.” She discussed this very hurdle last year, admitting that it puts a “small timestamp” on the show. But it is possible that if the company takes over the production, Shurkert has ideas on how to proceed.

It is likely that Netflix will not seek to revive the “Nanny Club”, especially considering the huge amount of content it already has. But with the recognition that got the name, another streamer or even a TV network can invest in IP. We just have to wait and see if Rachel Shurket and her colleagues can come back.

In the meantime, you can watch these two seasons of “The Babysitter’s Club” now using a Netflix subscription and look forward to the shows that are confirmed in the TV schedule for 2023.