The Cameos Of This ’90s Show Secretly Confirm That The Problem With Spot Placement Is In The ’70s

That ‘90s Show’s many cameos already make the spinoff better, as they secretly confirm a problem about Point Place first established in That ‘70s Show. Netflix’s upcoming sitcom That ‘90s Show brings audiences back to That ‘70s Show’s Point Place, Wisconsin, a town with “not a thing to do” but hang out in Eric Forman’s basement. While a new generation of teens will be exploring Point Place in the mid-1990s, and That ‘90s Show is already teasing that nothing about the town’s reputation has changed since That ‘70s Show’s timeline.

Taking place a little over 15 years after That ‘70s Show’s finale, Netflix’s That ‘90s Show follows Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Right off the bat, That ‘90s Show has revealed a few key details about the fates of That ‘70s Show’s characters. Alongside confirming that Donna and Eric reunited after the finale and that Red and Kitty still live in their iconic house, That ‘90s Show’s synopsis states that “sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” teasing that Point Place will virtually remain the same despite a few cultural progressions.

The nostalgia of That ‘90s Show is already pulling out all the stops, with the sitcom catering to the sentimentality of the title decade as well as the fond memories of That ‘70s Show’s original characters. That ‘90s Show is set to bring back the majority of That ‘70s Show’s main cast, with their combined returns subtly confirming the small-town curse of Point Place. That ‘70s Show often described Point Place as being a hometown that’s nearly impossible to escape, with That ‘90s Show’s returning characters living up to this reputation and therefore making the spinoff more realistic.

That ‘90s Show Already Has A Ton Of Cameos Lined Up

While Red and Kitty will be leading That ‘90s Show as the main adults, most of the original teens and recurring characters will also return in the spinoff. It’s been confirmed that the characters from That ‘70s Show returning for guest roles in That ‘90s Show include Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, and Tommy Chong as Leo. The only main character from That ‘70s Show not returning is Stephen Hyde, whose actor Danny Masterson is facing a criminal trial for charges of sexual assault, which previously resulted in him being fired from Netflix’s The Ranch. While he hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected that Don Stark will also return as Donna’s dad Bob, who moved to Florida in That ‘70s Show’s ending.

That ‘70s Show’s Returning Characters Confirm Point Place’s Reputation

That ‘70s Show set up early on that Point Place was a typical small town that most people never leave, which became an integral motivation for Donna’s character arc as she yearned for a bigger life beyond the town’s border. Back in That ‘70s Show season 1, Donna was adamant that she wouldn’t get stuck in this “dinky little town,” but, sadly, she only briefly left to live in Madison, Wisconsin before quickly moving back. That ‘90s Show’s premise of Leia going to visit Red and Kitty in Point Place for the summer hints that Donna and Eric were able to escape Point Place’s typical small-town curse, but it’s suggested that Point Place has always been the home of the other returning That ‘70s Show characters.

While Kelso moved to Chicago at the end of That ‘70s Show, a cameo from the character could signal that he moved back to Point Place to raise his daughter. Considering his job as a security guard didn’t sound too permanent, Kelso may have needed the support of his Point Place community in the time before That ‘90s Show. Similarly, Jackie and Fez were still living in Point Place after That ‘70s Show’s finale, with both being fairly content to continue living their lives in their hometown. Leo returning in That ‘90s Show makes more sense than any of the other cameos, as his arc seemed to make him destined to be Point Place’s resident for the rest of his life. With so many of That ‘70s Show’s characters being able to return for small bits in That ‘90s Show, the Netflix spinoff is confirming the original’s suggestion that most people who are from Point Place stay there for life.

That ‘90s Show’s Cameos Make The Spinoff Even Better

When revealed that a spinoff will be stuffed with cameos from the original show’s characters, the typical reaction is that the new series can’t stand on its own. However, That ‘90s Show’s fill of guest appearances from That ‘70s Show’s characters fits perfectly with how the original sitcom established Point Place. With Point Place having a reputation for the town’s natives never truly leaving, That ‘90s Show’s cameos actually create a more realistic continuation of the setting. Whereas this isn’t the case for sequel shows that are set in big cities, such as How I Met Your Father seeing the return of How I Met Your Mother’s characters across New York City, plenty of cameos from That ‘70s Show’s figures make more sense for That ‘90s Show due to its small-town problem.

Considering That ‘90s Show’s nostalgia and setting make it the perfect series for cameos and bizarre Point Place connections, the spinoff could easily bring back some of That ‘70s Show’s more memorable minor characters. It wouldn’t be surprising to see That ‘90s Show’s new teenagers taking a summer gym class from Casey Kelso, running into Fez’s ex-girlfriend Caroline, arguing with Seth Green’s Mitch Miller, or even revealing what happened to Donna’s ex-boyfriend Randy Pearson, whose fate was left unclear in That ‘70s Show’s season 8 finale.

Since it’s only been 15 years since That ‘70s Show’s ending, That ‘90s Show’s Point Place landscape won’t be a shocking departure from the original sitcom. As such, if That ‘90s Show’s teens happen to encounter any of That ‘70s Show’s minor characters, they’ll likely be doing so at familiar locations like The Hub, Price Mart, or even Hyde’s record store, Grooves. Returning to Point Place with most of the same characters and settings isn’t a cheap way to serve fans in That ‘90s Show, because it’s actually a continuation of how That ‘70s Show established the small town’s future.