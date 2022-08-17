The Callisto protocol will show a new gameplay at Gamescom

Originally announced at The Game Awards 2020, The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game scheduled for release later this year. Since the first announcement, a lot of attention has been focused on the game, since it was led by the developer and co-author of Dead Space, Glen Schofield. Although it already has high hopes for The Callisto Protocol, judging by everything that the game has shown so far, it justifies the hype.

Since the release date of The Callisto Protocol is set for December, the Striking Distance Studios team has several months to create even more hype around the title and show what gamers have not seen yet. It seems that at Gamescom this year, fans of The Callisto Protocol will have something to watch, as host Jeff Cayley announced that the horror will be presented at the event later this month.

Cayley announced The Callisto Protocol on his Twitter account, where he often shares a preview of what fans can expect at upcoming gaming events. According to Cayley, The Callisto Protocol will not only showcase a brand new gameplay at Gamescom, but Glen Schofield will also appear. Schofield will join Kayleigh live on stage, which means that “The Callisto Protocol” will be shown during the Gamescom Opening Night live broadcast on August 23.

Jeff Cayley did a good job of promoting the latest batch of gameplay footage of The Callisto Protocol, as he stated that he had already seen a brief overview of the new demo, and stated that it was “a step beyond” the footage previously shown on Summer. Game fest. There is not much information about the upcoming gameplay from Kayleigh’s tweet to fans, but many expect the continuation of the story and the violent actions with which the “Callisto Protocol” quickly became associated.

Fans already knew that they would see The Callisto Protocol at Gamescom due to the fact that the parent company of Striking Distance Studios Krafton confirmed that it would appear along with a new IP from the developers of Subnautica. However, gamers now know that The Callisto Protocol will be the main feature of Jeff Cayley’s Opening Night Live event, showcasing a new gameplay that may be enough to influence those who have not yet decided whether they will choose this promising survival horror.

Callisto Protocol is released on December 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.