The “Callisto Protocol” Now Allows You to Skip The Horrific Death Animations.

The new update to The Callisto Protocol from Striking Distance Studios will allow players to skip its gruesome and often lengthy death animations (via PC Gamer).

Prior to its launch, the marketing of the Callisto Protocol relied heavily on its horrific violence. In a June interview with Eurogamer, the CEO of Striking Distance spoke about the “bloody engine” of the game, promising that it would be a more terrible game than Dead Space, its spiritual predecessor.

But it looks like the developer is now offering more scrupulous fans the option to skip death animations— or, more likely, responding to complaints that animations can sometimes last too long.

This is not the only time-saving change included in the latest update of the game. More eager fans of the game will be glad to hear that the healing has accelerated somewhat. Although the animation of the main character Jacob’s healing is intentionally slow to make it difficult to heal in the middle of a fight, the developers clearly thought they might have overdone it a little.

Players will also now find that weapon switching is faster in the Callisto Protocol, in an update that seems to be dedicated to speeding up in—game combat encounters -regardless of whether the player survives them or not.

The patch notes themselves are somewhat vague, they simply say that fans should pay attention to “combat improvements, performance and stability fixes, localization optimizations and general quality of life changes.” We are listening and grateful for your feedback. That’s not all.”

This is just the latest in a series of updates to the game after it was launched with significant PC performance issues, which earned it a “mostly negative” rating on Steam at launch.

While recent updates have solved some of these issues, performance issues are far from the only issues the Callisto protocol is facing. The game caused a mixed reaction from critics, as evidenced by a three-star review by NME.

In our review, the game’s combat system is described, in particular, as “punishment,” adding that it “seems even more unreasonable when you consider how fragile and human Lee feels,” given how inaccurate the movements in the game can often be.

