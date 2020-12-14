The Callisto Protocol is set in the PUBG universe

In an interview with the website vg247, Steve Papoutsis, director of development for Striking Distance and former general manager of Visceral Games, gave new information about The Callisto Protocol, survival horror presented during TGA 2020. According to the studio, the title will be set at PUBG universe, with its narrative taking place 300 years after the battle royale “plot”.

Striking Distance, founded in 2019 by members of the publisher PUBG Corp., had announced an “original narrative experience” project just when it opened its doors. Confirmed as a title that would share the universe with the popular battle royale, much was speculated about its genre or style, but only at the end of this year 2020 were such aspects revealed to the public.

The revelation was initially made by Glen Schofield, creator of Dead Space and CEO of the developer, when he gave an interview to IGN in 2019 stating that The Callisto Protocol is a work that fits the plot of PUBG. Almost a year later, new information is presented and it is possible to understand a little more about the game’s proposal.

“There is only a passion for horror games, mine, Glen and others in the wonderful team we have put together. We hoped to do something that was targeted at a player, focused on history, that would provide many opportunities for scares,” said Papoutsis. “We had some interesting ideas on the topic in terms of where this would happen – in a prison colony on Jupiter’s dead moon, Callisto.”

The Callisto Protocol has no release date.



