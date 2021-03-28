The calendar of Marvel movies has been announced!

We can say that Superhero movies are the most watched movie genre in recent years. Because we usually see such movies at the top of the top grossing movies. Although it is in a competition with DC, it would not be wrong to say that Marvel comes to mind first when it comes to superhero movies. While the fourth phase films are eagerly awaited, following the intervening pandemic period, the current release dates of Marvel films have been announced.

New Marvel movies release dates

With the announcement made by Disney, the films planned for 2021, 2022 and 2023 were unveiled. During the pandemic period, some studios preferred to show their movies on digital platforms instead of cinema, but Marvel did not back down. No Marvel movies were released in 2020. After that, we do not think that movies will appear on digital platforms.

Because when a movie is released on digital platforms, it can instantly fall into a pirate. Even if he does not fall for a pirate, he may not be able to give the audience a full experience. Therefore, watching movies with such intense visual effects and sound effects in theaters provides a better experience.

The current release dates announced are as follows:

Movies of the year 2021:

July 9: Black Widow

September 3: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

November 5: Eternals

December 17: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Movies of the year 2022:

March 25: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6: Thor: Love and Thunder

July 8: Black Panther 2

October 7: yet unknown Marvel movie

November 11: Captain Marvel 2

Films of the year 2023:

February 17: yet unknown Marvel movie

May 5: Marvel movie yet to be announced

July 8: Marvel movie yet to be announced

November 3: yet unknown Marvel movie

In early 2020, it was announced that Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was also reported that the work for the third Deadpool movie had started. There are many movies that are yet to be named, so we can say that one of them will definitely be Deadpool 3.

If the films were not postponed during the pandemic period, we would have watched the Black Widow movie in May 2020. Maybe we should look at the event positively and be glad that we will watch four movies this year if nothing goes wrong.