The business that almost changed the fate of Walter White in the series

Over the years, Breaking Bad has been highly praised and the winner of major awards in the television industry. This program was carefully constructed to generate a great impact to all the viewers of the AMC television channel. Recall that this story focused on chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston), whose life begins to question after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

To ensure the welfare of his family, Walter White decides to devise a plan: cook methamphetamine to leave money for his wife and children after his death. To do this, he decides to form a group with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). As the episodes went by, we saw how this professor built a bigger and bigger criminal empire.

However, even on a show as lauded as Breaking Bad, it had plot points that shifted and shifted as the series progressed. In addition, there were also stories that were discarded. Interestingly, there was one outtake story in particular, where Walt’s future could have just as changed and improved.

In an interview from the past, series creator Vince Gilligan, producer Peter Gould, and story editor Gennifer Hutchison crafted a story that would have seen Walter White opening a pharmacy. In this story, there was the protagonist selling contraband pharmaceuticals or methamphetamine in certain types of capsules.

Gennifer Hutchison explained that at the end of the day, “it was like the show was about methamphetamine,” which is why the production decided to scrap this idea. Additionally, it was also added that blue meth was “iconic”, and that getting a prescription for pharmaceuticals “isn’t really difficult”.

Without a doubt, the reasoning of these brilliant minds behind Breaking Bad certainly made a lot of sense, as the Blue Sky meth that Walt and Jesse sell throughout the series became truly memorable in the eyes of fans.

It is very likely that if it had been another story that we saw on AMC screens, Breaking Bad would not have had the success it currently enjoys. Still, it’s hard not to wonder what this drama would have looked like if this or any of the other abandoned stories had made it to air.