The Bullet Train Almost Had a Perfect Keanu Reeves Cameo

The director of the bullet train, David Leitch, says that he played Keanu Reeves almost perfectly in the film. In the bullet train, Brad Pitt plays Ladyboy, a killer trying to get out of the game. When his handler, the character played by Sandra Bullock, hires him for his last job, he soon encounters a host of rival assassins pursuing the same mission. The reaction to the bullet train so far has been mostly positive, with many critics praising the film for its unique combination of action and comedy.

“High—Speed Train” is Leitch’s latest directorial work after many other action films, including “Explosive Blonde,” “Deadpool 2” and “Fast and Furious: Gifts: Hobbs and the Show.” A stuntman turned director, Leitch made his first breakthrough in directing by playing an uncredited role in the first John Wick. Starring Keanu Reeves as a revenge-seeking killer, “John Wick” marked the reunion of Leitch and Reeves, who previously worked together on “The Matrix: Reboot” and “Matrix Revolutions.” Now, Leitch explains, they are almost reunited again on a bullet train.

In a new interview with EW, Leitch explains that the bullet train almost had a cameo role of Reeves in an unexpected role. Throughout the film, Pitt’s Ladybug talks about her therapist Barry, but this character never appears on screen. According to Leitch, he wanted Reeves to play the role, but the scenes were ultimately never realized. However, the director teases that Barry Reeves may appear in Bullet Train 2. Check out Leitch’s full comment below:

“The cast of my dream was Keanu. Wouldn’t that be great? Hey, bullet train 2!”

Reeves’ cameo role would not only reunite him with Leitch, but also allow him to work with Bullock again, marking their third collaboration after “Speed” and “House by the Lake”. While that idea ultimately didn’t make it into “Bullet Train,” Leitch suggests there may be an opportunity to explore Barry the therapist more in the sequel. It is still unknown whether “High-Speed Train 2” will be released, but if the first film has good box office receipts, it is quite possible.

After success John Wick Reeves has witnessed a major career resurgence, starring in a number of films over the past few years. While Reeves typically titles films he takes part in, the actor is familiar with cameos, briefly appearing in “Always Be Mine, Maybe” from Netflix. Given Reeves’ growing prowess in action movies with John Wick sequels, it may be strange to see an actor appear in an action movie in a fairly innocuous role, but it can add humor to a cameo role. Although those who watch “Bullet Train” this weekend won’t see Reeves’ cameo, it’s always possible that the actor will appear in a potential sequel.