The Bucks released good friend Tom Brady on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Bucks fired one of Tom Brady’s closest teammates.

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman via Greg Auman, “The Bucks cut QB and Tom Brady’s best friend, Ryan Griffin.”

Adding that the team “also cut LB Genard Avery, Safety Nolan Turner, Kicker Jose Borregales and DL Benning Poto’e.”

The veteran backup has been with the team for the past eight seasons after not being drafted from Tulane. Griffin spent 2021 on the practice squad, but has spent most of his time on the active roster over the past six or so years.

The 32-year-old doesn’t really have much experience in the regular season, except for a couple of games in 2019. But he’s seen a lot of preseason action and knows the Bucks’ system.

Griffin left Tampa in May. But right now it looks like the team is ready to move forward with Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert as backups, and Griffin is welcome back as the QB of the practice squad.