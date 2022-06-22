The Buccaneers are reportedly Releasing Punter on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly going in a different direction this year when it comes to their special teams.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, “The Buccaneers are releasing P Bradley Pinion today, according to a source.”

Noting: “Tampa selected Jake Camarda in the fourth round. Pinyon, who kicked and punted through a torn upper lip of his thigh and a bruised hip last year, passed a physical yesterday. Expect many teams to show interest.”

The 28-year-old has been on the team since the 2019 season after four years in San Francisco.

Unfortunately for Pinion, the message was on the wall as soon as the Buccaneers decided to use a fourth-round pick on Georgia’s Jake Camarda. And he didn’t attend the voluntary OTA.

Pinyon was outstanding in the opening matches, but his hitting statistics have deteriorated somewhat over the past couple of seasons. Especially after the injury in the 21st.

In the upcoming season, the veteran was supposed to receive an unguaranteed salary of $ 2.9 million. Now he will try to recover in another place.